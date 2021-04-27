Home / News / Science News / OPPO A53s 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs. 15,000
OPPO A53s 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs. 15,000

Surbhi Shah
OPPO has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the A53s 5G, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,990 and will go on sale from May 2.

As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Here are more details.

The device sports an HD+ display

The OPPO A53s 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Crystal Blue and Ink Black color options.

It has an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A53s 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It draws power from a Dimensity 700 processor

The OPPO A53s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A53s 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the OPPO A53s 5G starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 16,990 for the 8GB/128GB storage configuration. The handset will be up for grabs from May 2 via Flipkart.

