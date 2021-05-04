OPPO launches A54 5G and A74 5G smartphones in Europe

As an addition to its portfolio of budget 5G smartphones, OPPO has launched the A54 5G and A74 5G models in Europe. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of €269 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

As for the key highlights, both the handsets come with a 90Hz screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The duo sports a Full-HD+ display

OPPO A54 5G and A74 5G feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera module.

The handsets bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

They come in two color options each.

Up front, the handsets offer a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A54 5G and A74 5G have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. For selfies, they sport a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

They are fueled by a Snapdragon 480 processor

The OPPO A54 5G and A74 5G are powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

For connectivity, the devices offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A54 5G and A74 5G: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the OPPO A54 5G is priced at €269 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB/64GB model. The A74 5G costs €299 (around Rs. 26,600) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Both the handsets are available for purchase via OPPO's online store, Amazon, and other partner retailers.