Home / News / Technology News / OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000
Technology

OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 12:13 am
OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000
OPPO A54 becomes costlier in India by up to Rs. 1,000

OPPO A54, which was launched in India in April this year, has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 1,000; it now starts at Rs. 13,990. The 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants have become costlier by Rs. 500, while the 4GB/128GB model has become dearer by Rs. 1,000. The revised prices will be applicable starting July 15 (today) across online and offline sales channels.

In this article
Design and display

The smartphone has an HD+ LCD display

The OPPO A54 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 550-nits of brightness. It is offered in Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A54 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Helio P35 processor

The OPPO A54 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO A54: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the OPPO A54 costs Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB/128GB version, and Rs. 16,490 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The new prices will be effective from today i.e. July 15. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart and OPPO's official website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme GT Master Edition to be launched on July 21

Latest News

Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, claims report

Sports

2022 Kia Ceed, with several styling updates, unveiled

Auto

Ford India to launch Figo's automatic variant on July 22

Auto

Pakistan bus blast: 9 Chinese engineers killed; China blames 'bombing'

World

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

Latest Technology News

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Technology

OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 will boot OnePlus and OPPO's integrated OxygenOS

Technology

Redmi Note 10T 5G will cost Rs. 15,000 in India

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OPPO A16's leaked renders reveal design and colors variants

Technology

OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan

Technology

OPPO launches A54 5G and A74 5G smartphones in Europe

Technology

OPPO A95 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, goes official

Technology

OPPO News

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

OPPO A16 appears in fresh renders; specifications leaked

Technology

Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z spotted on Geekbench

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Z to debut on July 21; specifications revealed

Technology

OPPO A37 (2021) may debut as rebranded OPPO A16

Technology
Trending Topics