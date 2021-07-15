OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000
OPPO A54, which was launched in India in April this year, has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 1,000; it now starts at Rs. 13,990. The 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants have become costlier by Rs. 500, while the 4GB/128GB model has become dearer by Rs. 1,000. The revised prices will be applicable starting July 15 (today) across online and offline sales channels.
The smartphone has an HD+ LCD display
The OPPO A54 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 550-nits of brightness. It is offered in Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold color options.
It sports a 16MP selfie camera
The OPPO A54 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
It draws power from a Helio P35 processor
The OPPO A54 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO A54: Pricing and availability
Following the price-revision, the OPPO A54 costs Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB/128GB version, and Rs. 16,490 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The new prices will be effective from today i.e. July 15. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart and OPPO's official website.