OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000

OPPO A54, which was launched in India in April this year, has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 1,000; it now starts at Rs. 13,990. The 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants have become costlier by Rs. 500, while the 4GB/128GB model has become dearer by Rs. 1,000. The revised prices will be applicable starting July 15 (today) across online and offline sales channels.

Design and display

The smartphone has an HD+ LCD display

The OPPO A54 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 550-nits of brightness. It is offered in Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A54 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Helio P35 processor

The OPPO A54 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO A54: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the OPPO A54 costs Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB/128GB version, and Rs. 16,490 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The new prices will be effective from today i.e. July 15. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart and OPPO's official website.