OPPO A74 4G spotted on Geekbench, key specifications leaked

OPPO A74 4G's Geekbench listing, with model number CPH2219, was uploaded on April 1. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 311 and a multi-core score of 1,327.
The OPPO A74 4G will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing snapper.
OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the A74 4G at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it will cost under Rs. 20,000.