OPPO A74 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, appears on Geekbench

OPPO A74 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number CPH2197, was uploaded on March 24. According to the listing, it achieved a single-core score of 523 and a multi-core score of 1,758.
The OPPO A74 5G is likely to house a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the A74 5G. However, given the expected specifications and features, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000.