OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G, with 5,000mAh battery, launched

Science

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 07:02 pm
OPPO has launched the 4G and 5G variants of its A74 model at a starting price of PHP 12,000 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The 4G variant is currently listed in Philippines and Cambodia, while the 5G model is available in Thailand.

As for the highlights, the handsets come with a modern design, up to quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a mid-tier Snapdragon chipset.

Design and display

The 5G model offers 90Hz screen refresh rate

OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras.

The former has a 60Hz, 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and the latter has a 90Hz, 6.43-inch LCD panel.

The 4G variant comes with an in-display fingerprint reader whereas the 5G model has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both the handsets have a 16MP front camera

The A74 4G packs a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The 5G model has a similar arrangement, but with an additional 8MP ultra-wide snapper. Up front, both have a 16MP camera.

Internals

Under the hood, they run on Android 11

The OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G draw power from a Snapdragon 662 and 480 chipset, respectively, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

At the heart, they boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, pack a 5,000mAh battery, and support 33W and 18W fast-charging, respectively.

The duo also offers support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A74 4G costs PHP 11,999 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB model in Philippines and is up for pre-orders via Shopee and Lazada. The A74 5G is listed at TBH 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) on Shopee and Lazada sites in Thailand.

