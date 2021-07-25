OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched
OPPO has launched a new A-series smartphone, the A93s 5G, in the Chinese market. It carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The key features of the handset include a 90Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here are more details.
It comes in three color options
The OPPO A93s 5G looks similar to the A93 5G model. It offers a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 600-nits of peak brightness. It is available in White Peach Soda, Summer Night Galaxy, and Early Summer Guanghai colors.
There is an 8MP front camera
The OPPO A93s 5G bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11
The OPPO A93s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO A93s 5G: Pricing and availability
As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO A93s 5G has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs in China starting July 30.