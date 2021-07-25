Home / News / Technology News / OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched
OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Harshita Malik
OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched
OPPO A93s 5G goes official in China

OPPO has launched a new A-series smartphone, the A93s 5G, in the Chinese market. It carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The key features of the handset include a 90Hz display, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It comes in three color options

OPPO A93s 5G also offers face unlock feature

The OPPO A93s 5G looks similar to the A93 5G model. It offers a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 600-nits of peak brightness. It is available in White Peach Soda, Summer Night Galaxy, and Early Summer Guanghai colors.

There is an 8MP front camera

The OPPO A93s 5G bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The OPPO A93s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A93s 5G: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO A93s 5G has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs in China starting July 30.

