Science

OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G launched in India

OPPO has announced the F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G models in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 21,490. They will go on sale later this month.

As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a punch-hole design, a mid-tier MediaTek chipset, 48MP quad rear cameras, up to 50W fast-charging, and Android 11 support.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones offer an in-display fingerprint sensor

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G feature a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a quad camera unit.

The handsets bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

They are offered in Fluid Black and Crystal Silver color options.

Information

The duo has a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

F19 Pro+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G are powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 and Dimensity 800U processor, respectively, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, they boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery. The Pro model supports 30W fast-charging while the Pro+ 5G boasts of 50W fast-charging.

Key details

OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G: Pricing and availability

The F19 Pro costs Rs. 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 23,490 for the 8GB/256GB model. The F19 Pro+ 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 25,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB version.

The F19 Pro (base model) and F19 Pro+ will go on sale starting March 17 while the top-tier 8GB/256GB variant of the F19 Pro will be available for purchase starting March 25.

