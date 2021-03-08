OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G launched in India

The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G feature a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a quad camera unit.
The handsets bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
They are offered in Fluid Black and Crystal Silver color options.
Information
The duo has a 16MP selfie camera
The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
F19 Pro+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset
The OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G are powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 and Dimensity 800U processor, respectively, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, they boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery. The Pro model supports 30W fast-charging while the Pro+ 5G boasts of 50W fast-charging.
Key details
OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G: Pricing and availability
The F19 Pro costs Rs. 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 23,490 for the 8GB/256GB model. The F19 Pro+ 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 25,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB version.
The F19 Pro (base model) and F19 Pro+ will go on sale starting March 17 while the top-tier 8GB/256GB variant of the F19 Pro will be available for purchase starting March 25.