OPPO F19 Pro, Pro+ teased in India; key specifications leaked

OPPO is all set to launch its F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G handsets in India in the coming days. Amazon India has created a dedicated microsite for the devices, revealing that they will be announced soon.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has claimed that the F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G will come with an AMOLED screen, up to quad cameras, and a MediaTek chipset.

The smartphones will offer an in-screen fingerprint sensor
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will have a 32MP selfie camera
The phones will support 30W fast-charging
OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G: Pricing and availability

The smartphones will offer an in-screen fingerprint sensor

OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras.

The duo will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will have a 32MP selfie camera

The F19 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter.

The Pro+ 5G will offer a triple rear camera module including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Up front, they will pack a 16MP and 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

The phones will support 30W fast-charging

The OPPO F19 Pro is said to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and a 4,310mAh battery, while the Pro+ 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and a 4,500mAh battery.

Under the hood, they will offer up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 30W fast-charging support, and will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

OPPO F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G: Pricing and availability

OPPO will soon launch the F19 Pro and Pro+ 5G devices in India. As for the pocket-pinch, the vanilla model is likely to start at around Rs. 20,000 while the Plus version will cost around Rs. 25,000.

