OPPO Find X3 Pro tipped to sport an LTPO display

Find X3 Pro will offer a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) periscope telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/3.0) macro shooter with 60x zoom. Up front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper.
The official pricing and availability details of the Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch on March 11. However, a recent report had claimed that the handset will be priced at around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,000-1,05,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.