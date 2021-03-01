Home / News / Science News / OPPO Find X3 Pro will be launched on March 11
OPPO Find X3 Pro will be launched on March 11

OPPO is all set to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro model on March 11. The event will commence at 5 pm (IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a QHD+ screen, and a quad rear camera system.

The company is also expected to announce X3 Neo and X3 Lite models alongside the Pro variant.

It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen The handset will have a 50MP ultra-wide lens It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen

OPPO Find X3 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera setup.

The handset will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The handset will have a 50MP ultra-wide lens

OPPO Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro camera. On the front, it is likely to sport a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 11. However, a recent report had claimed the smartphone will cost around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,500-1,06,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.

