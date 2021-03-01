OPPO Find X3 Pro will be launched on March 11

OPPO Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro camera. On the front, it is likely to sport a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The official pricing details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 11. However, a recent report had claimed the smartphone will cost around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,500-1,06,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.