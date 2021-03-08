Home / News / Science News / OPPO Find X3 series' design revealed; reservations begin in China
OPPO Find X3 series' design revealed; reservations begin in China

OPPO is all set to introduce the Find X3 series of smartphones on March 11. In China, the line-up will include Find X3 and X3 Pro models.

In the run-up to the launch event, OPPO has officially listed the Pro model on the global website, revealing its design features.

Separately, JD.com and other resellers have started accepting reservations for the smartphones in China.

Design and display

OPPO Find X3 series will offer a curved display

OPPO Find X3 series will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera unit.

While not much is known about the vanilla model, the X3 Pro will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Find X3 Pro will sport a 50MP main camera

The Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP micro lens. Up front, it may offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Find X3 will also sport a quad rear camera module but the details of the lenses are unclear as of now.

Internals

They will be powered by top-tier Snapdragon processors

OPPO Find X3 and X3 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2.

The former may pack a 4,200mAh battery while the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

OPPO Find X3 and X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO Find X3 and Find X3 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch on March 11. However, the Find X3 Pro is tipped to cost around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,000-1,05,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.

