Home / News / Science News / OPPO Find X3 Pro wins Red Dot Product Design Award
Science

OPPO Find X3 Pro wins Red Dot Product Design Award

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 03:21 pm
OPPO Find X3 Pro wins Red Dot Product Design Award

OPPO's newly-launched flagship smartphone, the Find X3 Pro has won the Red Dot Product Design Award 2021 for its "space-age elegance" and "futuristic aesthetics."

The Find X3 Pro flaunts a slim design and a unique back panel crafted from a single sheet of glass. The Gloss Black color variant has a ceramic-like finish, whereas the Gloss Blue option exhibits an anti-glare, matte texture.

In this article
'OPPO Find X3 Pro is a work of art' The phone has an LTPO AMOLED display It offers a 60x micro zoom lens It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

Quote

'OPPO Find X3 Pro is a work of art'

"We crafted Find X3 Pro - an exquisite work of art designed to add more beauty to every moment. We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the Red Dot Design Award jury, international champions of design-excellence," said Lie Liu, President (Global Marketing), OPPO.

Design and display

The phone has an LTPO AMOLED display

OPPO Find X3 Pro features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 10-bit full-path color management system.

It is available in Gloss Black and Gloss Blue color options.

Information

It offers a 60x micro zoom lens

OPPO Find X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens with 60x zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find X3 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers.

Information

OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

OPPO Find X3 Pro is priced at €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for its solo 12GB/256GB variant. It is scheduled to go on sale starting March 30 in the European markets. Details regarding the smartphone's availability in India are yet to be revealed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy F02s tipped to be priced at Rs. 9,000
Latest News
Nikita Tomar murder case: Both convicts sentenced to life imprisonment
India
Drako's $1.2 million-worth electric supercar flexes muscles on snow
Auto
16 employees of a Rishikesh hotel test positive for COVID-19
India
India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts smash 336/6
Sports
Dharmendra's staff members contract coronavirus, actor tests negative
Entertainment
Latest Science News
NewsBytes Briefing: Reddit users get transgender employee fired, and more
Science
Qualcomm is reportedly developing an Android-based Nintendo Switch lookalike
Science
ESA developing an autonomous robot for lunar cave exploration
Science
Twitter may introduce emoji reactions, downvote option for tweets
Science
World's first digital (virtual) house has been sold for $500,000
Science
Trending Topics