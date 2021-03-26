OPPO Find X3 Pro wins Red Dot Product Design Award

"We crafted Find X3 Pro - an exquisite work of art designed to add more beauty to every moment. We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the Red Dot Design Award jury, international champions of design-excellence," said Lie Liu, President (Global Marketing), OPPO.
OPPO Find X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens with 60x zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
OPPO Find X3 Pro is priced at €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for its solo 12GB/256GB variant. It is scheduled to go on sale starting March 30 in the European markets. Details regarding the smartphone's availability in India are yet to be revealed.