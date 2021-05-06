Home / News / Science News / OPPO K9, with Snapdragon 768G chipset and 90Hz display, launched
OPPO K9, with Snapdragon 768G chipset and 90Hz display, launched

Surbhi Shah
OPPO K9, with Snapdragon 768G chipset and 90Hz display, launched

As an addition to its K-series of smartphones, OPPO has launched a new K9 5G model in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

The device comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 768G processor, and a dedicated liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

The device offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

OPPO K9 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a 6th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera module.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes in 'Wings of Symphony' (gradient) and 'King of Spades' (black) colors.

OPPO K9 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

OPPO K9 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The OPPO K9 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available for pre-order via JD.com.

