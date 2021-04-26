OPPO K9 5G smartphone's specifications confirmed via official listing

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 06:24 pm

Ahead of its unveiling on May 6, OPPO has listed its K9 5G smartphone on its official Chinese website, revealing its key specifications and features.

As for the highlights, the device shall have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 768 chipset, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will be offered in two shades

The OPPO K9 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.

It will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It will be offered in Spades K (black) and Wings of Symphony (gradient blue) colors.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO K9 5G will come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 768G processor

The OPPO K9 will draw power from a Snapdragon 768G chipset. Its RAM and storage configurations are not known at the moment.

Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 and will pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the K9 5G will be announced at the May 6 launch event. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 28,000. The device will be unveiled alongside OPPO Smart TV K9, Enco Air TWS, and a new OPPO Band.