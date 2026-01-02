OPPO Reno15 series drops in India on January 8 Technology Jan 02, 2026

OPPO is kicking off 2026 with its new Reno15 series, landing in India on January 8.

The lineup includes the Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G, both rocking a massive 200MP main camera—perfect for anyone who loves snapping detailed pics and tweaking them later.

There's also a dedicated 50MP telephoto portrait lens with 3.5x optical zoom, making it easy to grab crisp portraits and close-ups.