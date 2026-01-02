LOADING...

OPPO Reno15 series drops in India on January 8

OPPO is kicking off 2026 with its new Reno15 series, landing in India on January 8.
The lineup includes the Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G, both rocking a massive 200MP main camera—perfect for anyone who loves snapping detailed pics and tweaking them later.
There's also a dedicated 50MP telephoto portrait lens with 3.5x optical zoom, making it easy to grab crisp portraits and close-ups.

Smarter photos and video for creators

The Reno15 series packs some cool AI features, like PureTone Technology for more natural-looking shots and AI Editor 3.0 with instant lighting tweaks (hello, AI Portrait Glow).
If you're into videos, you get smooth 4K recording at 60fps on any lens plus dual-camera recording options.
Even the standard Reno15 model gets upgraded with these smart photo tools and a sharp 50MP main camera.