Home / News / Science News / OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan
Science

OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 12:56 am
OPPO Reno5 A, with a 90Hz display, launched in Japan
OPPO Reno5 A goes official in Japan

OPPO has announced a new Reno5-series smartphone, called the Reno5 A, in Japan. The handset's pricing details are yet to be revealed. As for the key highlights, the Reno 5 A comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, a quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The phone offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The OPPO Reno5 A features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Ice Blue and Silver Black color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno5 A is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor

The OPPO Reno5 A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno5 A: Pricing and availability

OPPO is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Reno5 A smartphone. However, going by the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus 9R gets a new 'Qingyu' color variant in China

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Statistical comparison (after 78 Tests)

Sports

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to now helm 'Batgirl' movie

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Delayed second Pfizer shot boosts immunity by over three times

Science

COVID-19 could become like common cold in future: Study

Science

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Science

OPPO K9, with Snapdragon 768G chipset and 90Hz display, launched

Science

OPPO A95 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, goes official

Science

OPPO A53s 5G smartphone launched in India at Rs. 15,000

Science
Trending Topics