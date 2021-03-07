OPPO reveals the price of its Reno5 K 5G smartphone

The OPPO Reno5 K 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper on the front.
In China, the 8GB/128GB storage model of the OPPO Reno5 K 5G is priced at CNY2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400), while the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY2,999 (approximately Rs. 33,800). The device is sold there via the company's online store as well as other e-retailers.