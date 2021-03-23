OPPO Reno5 Lite, with Dimensity 800U chipset, spotted on Geekbench

OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number PELM00, was uploaded earlier today. According to the listing, it has received a single-core score of 585 and a multi-core score of 1,706.
The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G will bear a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Reno5 Lite 5G smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000.