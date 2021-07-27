Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6 4G, with Snapdragon 720G chipset, announced in Indonesia
Technology

OPPO Reno6 4G, with Snapdragon 720G chipset, announced in Indonesia

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:50 pm
OPPO Reno6 4G, with Snapdragon 720G chipset, announced in Indonesia
OPPO Reno6 4G goes official in Indonesia

OPPO has launched the 4G version of its Reno6 smartphone in the Indonesian market. It carries a price-tag of IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700). Talking about the highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ screen resolution

The OPPO Reno6 4G features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Aurora and Stellar Black color variants.

Information

The phone has a 44MP front camera

The OPPO Reno6 4G comes with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 4G draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 4G: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the OPPO Reno6 4G has been priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700). It is up for purchase via OPPO's official website and popular online platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Latest News

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Entertainment

Government trashes reports on missing July-end target of vaccine administration

India

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Entertainment

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd T20I gets postponed

Sports

Latest Technology News

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Technology

Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched

Technology

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OPPO Reno6 5G now up for pre-orders in India

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Z, with Dimensity 800U processor, goes official

Technology

Prior to launch, OPPO Reno6 Z appears in unboxing video

Technology

OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000

Technology

OPPO News

OPPO A93s 5G, with a Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

Technology

OPPO A16 goes official in Indonesia at around Rs. 10,300

Technology

OPPO A54's prices hiked by up to Rs. 1,000

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G to feature a Dimensity 900 chipset

Technology
Trending Topics