OPPO Reno6 5G now up for pre-orders in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 04:29 pm
OPPO Reno6 5G's pre-orders begin in India

OPPO Reno6 5G, which went official last week, is now up for bookings in India. It will go on sale starting July 29 and is priced at Rs. 29,990. It was launched alongside the Reno6 Pro 5G model, which is already on sale. The smartphone's feature highlights include a 90Hz, 6.43-inch display, a Dimensity 900 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

In this article
Design and display

It offers a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

OPPO Reno6 5G tips the scales at 182 grams

The OPPO Reno6 5G features a 7.6mm thick body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery

The OPPO Reno6 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno6 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model and is currently up for pre-orders. Buyers pre-ordering the phone can also avail Rs. 3,000 cashback on EMI transactions using select bank cards.

