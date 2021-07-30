OPPO Reno6 5G now available for purchase in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:28 am

OPPO Reno6 5G goes on sale in India

OPPO Reno6 5G, which went official earlier this month, has now gone on sale in India. To recall, it was launched alongside the Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone, which is already up for purchase. The Reno6 5G costs Rs. 29,990 and is available via OPPO's e-store, Flipkart, and other offline retailers. It features a 90Hz display, a Dimensity 900 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6 5G offers a 7.6mm thick body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

Information

The phone has a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno6 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It supports 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and houses a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 5G: Pricing and availability

OPPO Reno6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is now up for grabs via OPPO's online store, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. Buyers on Flipkart can avail a discount of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

What works and what doesn't OPPO Reno6 5G Our Rating Pros: Smooth 90Hz AMOLED screen 5G support Slim design Superfast wired charging Good selfie snapper and main camera Cons: Secondary cameras are average Non-expandable storage