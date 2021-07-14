Home / News / Technology News / OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000
OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000

Harshita Malik
OPPO has launched the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,990. The handsets first debuted in China in May this year. They come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, up to quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and 65W fast-charging support. The duo will be available for purchase starting July 20 via Flipkart. Here are more details.

Design and display

Both the phones bear a Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The phones sport a 6.43-inch and a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

They have a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO Reno6 has a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Reno6 Pro offers a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor. For selfies, they offer a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper.

The smartphones run on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset along with a 4,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a 4,500mAh battery. They provide with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 65W fast-charging support, and boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3. The devices also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO Reno6 costs Rs. 29,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model, while the Reno6 Pro is priced at Rs. 39,990 for its 12GB/256GB version. The phones will go on sale starting July 29 and July 20, respectively.

