OPPO Reno6 Pro bags SIRIM certification, global launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 12:31 am

OPPO is expected to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones in China and other global markets on May 22. The Reno6 Pro model has been spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification site as well as some other platforms, including the EEC. As per the reports, the handset will come with a Dimensity 1200 chipset and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might offer a quad camera module. The smartphone will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno6 series, including the Reno6 Pro, will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on May 22. However, the line-up is tipped to cost between CNY 2,500-3,000 (roughly Rs. 28,500-34,000).