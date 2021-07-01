Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro's India launch set for July 14
Technology

OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro's India launch set for July 14

Surbhi Shah
OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will be available via Flipkart

OPPO will launch its latest Reno6 series of smartphones in India on July 14. In China, the line-up includes the vanilla Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models. However, in India, the Pro+ variant will not debut as of now. The Reno6 and Reno6 Pro offer a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 32MP selfie camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity processor. Here's our roundup.

The devices sport a Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The standard model bears a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro version has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. Both the phones offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

They pack a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Reno6 Pro has a similar camera module but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, they provide a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The duo supports 65W wired fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both offer 65W fast-charging support and boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11. They also provide support for the latest connectivity options.

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in India will be announced on July 14. For reference, in China, they start at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) and CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 40,350), respectively. The handsets will be available via Flipkart.

