Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

Surbhi Shah
Jul 20, 2021, 11:39 am
OPPO's newly-launched Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 39,990 and is available for purchase via Flipkart, OPPO's online store, and other partner retailers. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in two color variants

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Stellar Black and Aurora color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,990 for its solo 12GB/256GB model. It is up for grabs via Flipkart, OPPO's online store, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other partner retailers. Flipkart and OPPO are offering a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on transactions via HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards.

What works and what doesn't
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Slim and lightweight design
Smooth AMOLED display
Solid battery life
Good camera performance
Superfast charging
5G-ready
Cons:
Average video recording
No headphone jack
Single storage option
No stereo speakers
