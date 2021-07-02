India-specific OPPO Reno6 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

OPPO Reno6's specifications revealed ahead of launch in India

OPPO is all set to launch the Reno6 , Reno6 Pro smartphones in India on July 14. The company has now confirmed (via MySmartPrice) that the vanilla Reno6 will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor - the same chipset that is available on the Pro version. For the unversed, the China-specific Reno6 is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset.

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro, currently available in China, feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 6.43-inch AMOLED flat display, while the latter bears a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved sides. Both have a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The devices are offered in three color variants each.

The OPPO Reno6 gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Reno6 Pro sports a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, both the devices have a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

In India, the OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard Reno6 packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the devices support 65W fast-charging and boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the pricing details of the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in India on July 14. For reference, in China, they carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) and CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 40,350), respectively.