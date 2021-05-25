OPPO Reno6 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

OPPO will launch its Reno6 series of smartphones on May 27. The line-up is expected to include the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ handsets. In the latest development, the Pro+ model has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming the presence of a Snapdragon 870 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11. Here's our roundup.

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same procedure is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

How much did OPPO Reno6 Pro+ score on Geekbench?

The Geekbench listing of OPPO Reno6 Pro+, with model number PENM00, was uploaded on May 23. As per the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 4,649 and a multi-core score of 12,712.

The handset will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will have a 50MP Sony camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will bear a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 Pro+: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Reno6 Pro+ at the time of launch on May 27. However, going by the high-end specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.