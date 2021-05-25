Home / News / Science News / OPPO Reno6 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset
Science

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 12:01 am
OPPO Reno6 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset
OPPO Reno6 Pro+ spotted on Geekbench, specifications revealed

OPPO will launch its Reno6 series of smartphones on May 27. The line-up is expected to include the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ handsets. In the latest development, the Pro+ model has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming the presence of a Snapdragon 870 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same procedure is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did OPPO Reno6 Pro+ score on Geekbench?

The Geekbench listing of OPPO Reno6 Pro+, with model number PENM00, was uploaded on May 23. As per the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 4,649 and a multi-core score of 12,712.

Design and display

The handset will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will have a 50MP Sony camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will bear a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro+: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Reno6 Pro+ at the time of launch on May 27. However, going by the high-end specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 45,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come in five colors

Latest News

Cyclone Yaas landfall likely in Balasore; Odisha rushes relief teams

India

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse hits million downloads on Android, and more

Science

Samsung's M22 to feature Helio G80 chipset and 6,000mAh battery

Science

Realme will launch new TechLife brand on May 25

Business

Here's all you need to know about French Open 2021

Sports

Latest Science News

Realme X7 Max 5G tipped to start at Rs. 28,000

Science

Clubhouse shoots to million downloads on Android within a week

Science

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

Science

Realme Smart TV 4K range to debut on May 31

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OPPO Reno6 series scheduled to debut on May 27

Science

OPPO Reno6 tipped to cost around Rs. 28,500

Science

OPPO Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro+ spotted on TENAA; specifications leaked

Science

OPPO Reno6 series tipped to be launched on May 22

Science
Trending Topics