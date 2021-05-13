OPPO Reno6 tipped to cost around Rs. 28,500

OPPO Reno6's price and specifications tipped

OPPO is expected to launch the Reno6 series of smartphones on May 22. The line-up will include the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the standard Reno6 variant will be powered by an unannounced Dimensity 900 chipset and carry a price-tag of CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,500). Here's our roundup.

It will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device will reportedly bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

A 64MP primary camera is expected

The OPPO Reno6 will be equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the phone will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 shall draw power from an unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6: Pricing

OPPO will announce the official pricing details of the Reno6 at the time of launch, which will likely happen on May 22. However, going by the the latest tip-off, it will be priced at CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,500).