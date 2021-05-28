OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 05:13 pm

OPPO Reno6 series tipped to debut in India in July

OPPO had announced the Reno6 series of smartphones yesterday, and now we have some details about its debut in India. According to TechRadar, the Reno6 range will be launched in India in July. The line-up includes the vanilla Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models. They come with up to quad rear cameras, an AMOLED screen, and a 5G-ready processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to quad cameras. The Reno6 sports a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display while the Pro models bear a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen. The trio offers a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They have a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO Reno6 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. Reno6 Pro gets a similar arrangement but with an additional 2MP depth shooter. The Reno6 Pro+ sports a 50MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide snapper, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, the devices offer a 32MP camera.

Internals

Under the hood, they support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard Reno6 model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro versions have a 4,500mAh battery. The handsets run on Android 11 and offer support for 65W fast-charging.

Information

OPPO Reno6 series: Pricing

The pricing details of the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Pro+ in India will be revealed during their launch, which should happen in July. In China, they start at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 40,000), and CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,000), respectively.