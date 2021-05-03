Home / News / Science News / OPPO Reno6 series tipped to be launched on May 22
OPPO Reno6 series tipped to be launched on May 22

OPPO is working to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones in China later this month. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the Reno6 and 6 Pro models will be announced on May 22.

He has also tipped the prices of the line-up as well as the key specifications of the Pro version.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The Reno6 Pro will sport a 90Hz OLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera module.

The handset will offer a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

There will be a 32MP front-facing camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro will likely sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter.

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 Pro: Pricing

OPPO will announce the pricing details of the Reno6 and 6 Pro smartphones at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on May 22. However, as per Yadav, the line-up will be priced between CNY 2500-3000 (roughly Rs. 28,600-34,400)

