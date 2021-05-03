OPPO Reno6 series tipped to be launched on May 22

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 05:56 pm

OPPO is working to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones in China later this month. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the Reno6 and 6 Pro models will be announced on May 22.

He has also tipped the prices of the line-up as well as the key specifications of the Pro version.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The Reno6 Pro will sport a 90Hz OLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera module.

The handset will offer a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

There will be a 32MP front-facing camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro will likely sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro: Pricing

OPPO will announce the pricing details of the Reno6 and 6 Pro smartphones at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on May 22. However, as per Yadav, the line-up will be priced between CNY 2500-3000 (roughly Rs. 28,600-34,400)