OPPO Reno6 series, with a 90Hz display, goes official

Surbhi Shah
May 27, 2021
OPPO Reno6 series, with a 90Hz display, goes official
OPPO Reno6 series launched in China

OPPO has launched its latest Reno6 series of smartphones in China at a starting price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,850). The line-up includes the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with an AMOLED display, up to four rear cameras, 5G-ready processors, ColorOS 11.3 firmware, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The OPPO Reno6 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The standard Reno6 model bears a 6.43-inch AMOLED flat display, whereas the Pro and Pro+ variants have a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen. They offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The OPPO Reno6 is equipped with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The Reno6 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP depth sensor. The Reno6 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, they have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ are fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 processor, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The vanilla model packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro and Pro+ variants house a 4,500mAh battery The trio offers support for 65W fast-charging support and boot Android 11.

The OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are offered in Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream, and Night Sea color options, whereas the Reno6 Pro+ comes in shades of Moon Sea and Summer Harumi. The Reno6 will go on sale in China from June 11 onwards, while the Reno6 Pro and Pro+ will be up for grabs starting June 5.

OPPO Reno6 is priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs. 31,850) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3,199 (Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Reno6 Pro costs CNY3,499 (Rs. 39,800) and CNY 3,799 (Rs. 43,250) for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions, respectively. The Reno6 Pro+ carries a price-tag of CNY 3,999 (Rs. 45,500) and CNY 4,499 (Rs. 51,200) for its respective 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models.

Trending Topics