OPPO Reno6 Z, with Dimensity 800U processor, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 06:50 pm

OPPO Reno6 Z launched in Thailand

As a successor to the OPPO Reno5 Z smartphone, tech giant OPPO has introduced the Reno6 Z model in Thailand. It joins the existing Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models in the Reno6 line-up. The handset offers a 6.4-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, and a 4,310mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6 Z features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 800-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone offers support for 30W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Z draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 5GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

OPPO Thailand has kept the official pricing details of the Reno6 Z smartphone under the wraps as of now. However, OPPO Vietnam has listed the handset with a price-tag of VND 9,490,000 (roughly Rs. 30,800).