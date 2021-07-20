Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6 Z, with Dimensity 800U processor, goes official
OPPO Reno6 Z, with Dimensity 800U processor, goes official

Harshita Malik
Jul 20, 2021
OPPO Reno6 Z, with Dimensity 800U processor, goes official
OPPO Reno6 Z launched in Thailand

As a successor to the OPPO Reno5 Z smartphone, tech giant OPPO has introduced the Reno6 Z model in Thailand. It joins the existing Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models in the Reno6 line-up. The handset offers a 6.4-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, and a 4,310mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6 Z features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 800-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

There is a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone offers support for 30W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Z draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 5GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

OPPO Thailand has kept the official pricing details of the Reno6 Z smartphone under the wraps as of now. However, OPPO Vietnam has listed the handset with a price-tag of VND 9,490,000 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

