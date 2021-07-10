Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z spotted on Geekbench
Technology

Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z spotted on Geekbench

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 04:11 pm
Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z spotted on Geekbench
OPPO Reno6 Z appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 800U processor

OPPO is geared up to launch the Reno6 Z smartphone in Thailand on July 21. It will join the existing Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models in its Reno6 line-up. As the latest update, the handset has been listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2237. The listing corroborates some of the already leaked specifications, including a Dimensity 800U chipset and Android 11 support.

In this article
Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did Reno6 Z score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates aggregate results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. According to the Geekbench listing, the OPPO Reno6 Z has achieved a single-core score of 589 and a multi-core score of 1,749.

Design and display

The Reno6 Z will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

OPPO Reno6 Z will offer a pixel density of 409ppi

The OPPO Reno6 Z will feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z shall pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 30W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno6 Z will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO Reno6 Z will be announced at the time of its launch on July 21. However, considering its specifications and features, the mobile will be priced around Rs. 25,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Latest News

It's a wrap for 'Bhediya'; check out new motion poster

Entertainment

#BoycottToofaan trends again; film slammed for allegedly promoting 'love jihad'

Entertainment

UP proposes population control law. What does it say?

India

The Hundred: Riaz faces visa issues in UK, returns home

Sports

2021 Wimbledon final, Djokovic vs Berrettini: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Latest Technology News

Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Technology

Severe illness risks, COVID-19 deaths in children very low: Study

Technology

Researchers developing self-amplifying RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines with milder doses required

Technology

Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Technology

Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OPPO Reno6 Z to debut on July 21; specifications revealed

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport 12MP triple rear camera

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G to debut in Indonesia on July 15

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 778G chipset

Technology
Trending Topics