Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6 Z to feature a 64MP triple rear camera
Technology

OPPO Reno6 Z to feature a 64MP triple rear camera

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 12:25 am
OPPO Reno6 Z to feature a 64MP triple rear camera
OPPO Reno6 Z appears in latest leaks; key specifications revealed

OPPO is working to announce a new Reno6 Z smartphone as a successor to its Reno5 Z model, which went official in April this year. In the latest update, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the key specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the handset will have a 6.43-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will get Gorilla Glass 5 protection

It is tipped to be available in two color options

The OPPO Reno6 Z is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The device will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z will likely get a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Dimensity 800U chipset

The OPPO Reno 6Z is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and house a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing

At present, the pricing information of the OPPO Reno6 Z is unknown. However, considering its leaked specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 25,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TECNO PHANTOM X up for pre-orders, launch imminent

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain and Sweden seal wins: Records broken

Sports

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan found testing with flared wheel arches

Auto

Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Auto

New Zealand win the ICC World Test Championship: Records broken

Sports

Warren Buffett resigns as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation trustee

Business

Latest Technology News

Ahead of launch, Vivo V21e 5G's specifications and prices leaked

Technology

Twitter welcoming applications for testing new Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Technology

Google auto-installs Massachusetts COVID-19 contact tracing app, Android users outraged

Technology

iQOO 3 now starts at Rs. 17,500 in India

Technology

Samsung's Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite now available in India

Technology

Related News

Vivo V21e 5G's poster reveals key features; launch date tipped

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Z tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Technology

OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Technology