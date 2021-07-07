Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Reno6 Z to debut on July 21; specifications revealed
OPPO Reno6 Z to debut on July 21; specifications revealed

OPPO Reno6 Z will be launched in Thailand on July 21

As an addition to the Reno6 series, OPPO is all set to launch a new model, called the Reno6 Z, in Thailand on July 21. The company has created a dedicated microsite for the handset, revealing its key features. The Reno6 Z will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 30W fast-charging support, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Z will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color variants.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Z will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Reno6 Z smartphone at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for July 21 in Thailand. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 25,000.

