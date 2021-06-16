OPPO Reno6 Z tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 Z's specifications leaked

OPPO is expected to launch an affordable Reno6 Z model in the global markets soon. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked a couple of specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the Reno6 Z will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a 60Hz display, and will offer 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO Reno6 Z is likely to have a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there might be a triple camera module. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

A 48MP main camera is expected

The OPPO Reno6 Z might be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP snapper is on the cards.

It will boot Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Z will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is likely to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the OPPO Reno6 Z smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should be priced under Rs. 20,000.