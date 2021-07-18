Prior to launch, OPPO Reno6 Z appears in unboxing video

Written by Harshita Malik Last updated on Jul 18, 2021

OPPO is gearing up to launch its new mid-range handset, the Reno6 Z, on July 21. In the latest development, an unboxing video of the smartphone is doing the rounds online, revealing its price, color variants, and specifications. According to the video, the OPPO Reno6 Z will come in two shades and with a price tag of $410 (roughly Rs. 30,600). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The OPPO Reno6 Z will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will be available in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

Information

The phone will sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Z will house a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it will get a 32MP shooter up front.

Internals

It will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

The OPPO Reno6 Z will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Z: Pricing

The official pricing details of the OPPO Reno6 Z will be announced at the time of its launch on July 21. However, as per the latest leak, it will probably be priced at $410 (around Rs. 30,600) for the solo 8GB/128GB model.