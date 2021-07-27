Home / News / Technology News / OPPO Watch 2, with Wear 4100 chipset, AMOLED display, launched
OPPO Watch 2, with Wear 4100 chipset, AMOLED display, launched

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 07:48 pm
OPPO Watch 2 launched in China

Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched its latest smartwatch, the Watch 2, in its home country at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) The wearable comes in two sizes: 42mm (eSIM or Bluetooth-only) and 46mm (eSIM). It offers an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, an additional custom co-processor, and runs on ColorOS for Watch. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Watch 2 has 5ATM water resistance

OPPO Watch 2's 42mm model bears a 1.75-inch display

The OPPO Watch 2 features an Apple Watch-like dial with two buttons on the side and has a 5ATM water resistance. The wearable, offered in 42mm and 46mm sizes, bears a curved AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 326ppi. It is offered with several band styles and multiple case color options, including blue, rose gold, and black.

It is equipped with an Apollo 4s co-processor

The OPPO Watch 2 draws power from a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset along with a custom Apollo 4s co-processor developed by Ambiq. In China, it boots Android 8.1-based ColorOS for Watch, which will be switched to Wear OS when it releases in the international markets.

The smartwatch supports VOOC 2.0 fast-charging

The OPPO Watch 2 comes with Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine technology, which is said to extend the battery life of the wearbable. The 46mm model will last up to four days on a single charge and up to 16 days in Power Saving mode. The smartwatch also offers VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support, which is claimed to provide a full day's charge in 10 minutes.

It offers sleep monitoring and snoring risk assessment

The OPPO Watch 2 has a range of health features including 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, as well as snoring risk evaluation. The smartwatch also provides support for over 100 sports modes, including running, swimming, and cycling.

OPPO Watch 2: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Watch 2 (42mm) is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 14,900) for the Bluetooth-only version and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the eSIM model. The 46mm variant costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,900) for its solo eSIM version. It is available for pre-orders in China and shipments will begin from August 6. Details regarding its availability in other markets are unclear.

