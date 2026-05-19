Oura and ResMed partner as adult sleep tracking hits 53%

Partnership targets untreated obstructive sleep apnea

The partnership is all about raising awareness and catching issues like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) sooner, especially since ResMed points out that 80% of people with OSA don't get treated.

Now, if you use an Oura Ring Gen 3 or Ring 4, you can share your sleep data with health care providers online or in person, making it simpler to turn insights into real help.