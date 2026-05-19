Oura and ResMed partner as adult sleep tracking hits 53%
Technology
Oura and ResMed are joining forces to help people take sleep seriously.
With more adults tracking their sleep, jumping from 16% to 53% in adults in 2026, they're rolling out new resources, better assessments, and easier ways to get care.
Still, many early signs of sleep problems slip through the cracks.
Partnership targets untreated obstructive sleep apnea
The partnership is all about raising awareness and catching issues like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) sooner, especially since ResMed points out that 80% of people with OSA don't get treated.
Now, if you use an Oura Ring Gen 3 or Ring 4, you can share your sleep data with health care providers online or in person, making it simpler to turn insights into real help.