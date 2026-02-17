Pentagon's potential AI ban could reshape military-tech partnerships
The Pentagon is thinking about labeling AI company Anthropic as a "supply chain risk," which would block contractors from using its Claude AI.
This follows months of back-and-forth over Anthropic's limits on letting its tech be used for fully autonomous weapons and US surveillance.
The move could shake up how the military and big companies use AI.
This move could set new standards for military-AI collaborations
If this goes through, contractors would have to prove they aren't using Claude—currently the main AI for classified military systems.
That's a big deal since most major US companies work with Anthropic.
The Pentagon is testing other AIs from OpenAI, Google, and xAI, and officials say competing models are close in capability or just behind for specialized government applications.
How this plays out could set the rules for future deals between the military and AI firms.