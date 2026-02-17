Pentagon's potential AI ban could reshape military-tech partnerships

This move could set new standards for military-AI collaborations

If this goes through, contractors would have to prove they aren't using Claude—currently the main AI for classified military systems.

That's a big deal since most major US companies work with Anthropic.

The Pentagon is testing other AIs from OpenAI, Google, and xAI, and officials say competing models are close in capability or just behind for specialized government applications.

How this plays out could set the rules for future deals between the military and AI firms.