Periyar Tiger Reserve fish Eechathalakenda incognita discovery resolves 70-year mix-up
Technology
A new fish called Eechathalakenda incognita has been found in Kerala's Periyar Tiger Reserve, finally clearing up a 70-year-old mix-up with a lookalike species.
Both these rare fish are only found in small areas and are at risk, making their protection even more important.
Morphology and genetics confirm Eechathalakenda incognita
Researchers confirmed E. incognita is its own species by checking out its unique features, like circular scales and a bold dark stripe, and running genetic tests that showed clear differences from its cousin.
This also helped solve a long-standing puzzle about where this group of fish fits on the evolutionary tree, and highlights why Periyar is such an important spot for freshwater biodiversity.