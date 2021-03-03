NASA's Perseverance rover powered by processors used in 90s' iMacs

Dynamic branch prediction is a computer instruction algorithm that allows the CPU architecture to make an educated guess on what an upcoming instruction could be, so efficiency can be improved. The chip gets better at predicting instructions as it processes more of them.
Rad stands for Radiation Absorbed Dose. Exposure to 600 rad causes the gastrointestinal system to collapse, leading to death in two weeks. Exposure greater than 5,000 rad can kill a human in around three days. The RAD750 processor can withstand one million rad.