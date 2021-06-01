Home / News / Science News / Google Photos free storage ends today; Is Google One worthwhile?
Science

Google Photos free storage ends today; Is Google One worthwhile?

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 03:05 pm
Google Photos free storage ends today; Is Google One worthwhile?
Google Photos free storage finally ending today; What are the alternatives?

After an announcement last year, Google will finally end unlimited free storage for Google Photos users today. The company had said that from June 1, Google Photos will share 15GB of cloud storage with other services such as Gmail and Google Drive. However, you could pay for a Google One subscription and continue storing pictures on the company's cloud storage. Here are more details.

In this article
Deadline

Since 2020, Google has been paywalling features behind Google One

Earlier this month, we had reported on this impending deadline. Since last year, Google has been paywalling features, including cloud storage and editing features on Google Photos. The company reportedly said that it wanted to "keep pace with the growing demand for storage and build Google Photos for the future." However, 15GB of free storage that remains won't hold many pictures either.

Ballpark estimate

First, estimate how much storage you'll need in a year

For starters, you can delete the pictures shot in burst mode, blurry photos, and the ones you wouldn't want to keep anymore. Further, calculate how much storage you would need for at least the next year. Now, armed with a realistic estimate of how much storage you would need in the immediate future, you can pick a Google One subscription to suit your requirement.

Convenience charge

Subscriptions cost between Rs. 130 and Rs. 650 per month

To continue enjoying Google's storage, you'll need a Google One subscription. The first tier offers 100GB of storage for Rs. 130 per month or Rs. 1300 a year. The second tier offers 200GB of storage for Rs. 210 per month or Rs. 2,100 per year. The last tier offers 2TB of storage for Rs. 650 per month or Rs. 6,500 per year.

Sharing is caring

Is the convenience worth the privacy risk? You decide

Interestingly, If you feel you won't need all the storage you purchase, all the aforementioned Google One memberships allow you to share the purchased cloud storage with your family members. That said, we urge you to reconsider whether the convenience of cloud storage is worth risking your privacy. Sometimes, it's just better to go open-source and build a NAS (network attached storage) at home.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
HONOR Band 6 listed on Flipkart; features revealed

Latest News

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Denmark

Sports

'Dabangg' animated series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Entertainment

Karan Mehra arrested after wife alleges domestic violence; granted bail

Entertainment

COVID-19: How long does immunity from vaccine last?

India

Yamaha FZ 25 series becomes cheaper by Rs. 19,000 cheaper

Auto

Latest Science News

iQOO Z3 5G to debut in India on June 8

Science

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched at Rs. 24,000

Science

Samsung begins production for Apple iPhone 13 LTPO displays: Report

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon will set your Wi-Fi free, and more

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?

Science

Google Photos gets new 'Sharpen' and 'Denoise' photo editing effects

Science

No free unlimited Google Photos storage from 2021: Details here

Science

Google will not limit Meet calls, extends offer till 2021

Science
Trending Topics