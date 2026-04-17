Physical Intelligence's p0.7 dynamically combines skills to handle unseen tasks

Paper demonstrates p0.7 runs air fryer

In a paper demonstration, p0.7 managed to operate an air fryer using only a few examples and some information from the web: no full retraining needed.

Co-founder Sergey Levine summed it up: "Once it crosses that threshold where it goes from only doing exactly the stuff that you collect the data for to actually remixing things in new ways..."

This tech could open doors for robots to help out in unpredictable real-world situations, making robotics way more flexible than before.