PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026
Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the leaders participating in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
The summit runs through February 20 and brings together participants and speakers from more than 45 countries.
What is happening at the summit
Held at Bharat Mandapam, the event features sessions on topics such as human capital and safe AI.
It also brings some serious tech muscle: 38,000 GPUs powering projects under the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.
Why it matters
This summit isn't just about big names—it's about global teamwork to shape how we use AI responsibly.
With an eye on skills development and fair access to tech (especially for Global South countries), it's setting the stage for more inclusive progress in AI over the next decade.