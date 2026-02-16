PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026

Held at Bharat Mandapam, the event features sessions on topics such as human capital and safe AI . It also brings some serious tech muscle: 38,000 GPUs powering projects under the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission.

Why it matters

This summit isn't just about big names—it's about global teamwork to shape how we use AI responsibly.

With an eye on skills development and fair access to tech (especially for Global South countries), it's setting the stage for more inclusive progress in AI over the next decade.