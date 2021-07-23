Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000
POCO F3 GT launched in India starting at Rs. 27,000

Jul 23, 2021
POCO F3 GT is offered in two color options

POCO has launched its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the F3 GT, in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 26,999 and will go on sale from July 26. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, three microphones, and 67W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset supports DC Dimming technology

POCO F3 GT offers three levels of bevels

The POCO F3 GT features a punch-hole design, an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Maglev Triggers for gaming. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming technology, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver color options.

What are Maglev Triggers and how do they work?

The Maglev Triggers (magnetic levitation triggers) are miniaturized mechanical gaming buttons that sit flush with the frame when inactive and pop-up automatically when you activate them using the physical toggle button. You can then map these two triggers to any of the virtual buttons in a game for precise controls. The Maglev Triggers work with all games without any special integration.

Maglev Triggers allow for an enhanced gaming experience

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper along with an RGB flashlight unit. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO F3 GT is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Customers will be able to purchase it at an introductory price of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively, till August 2. Pre-orders start from July 24 and open sale will begin from July 26 via Flipkart.

