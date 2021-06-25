Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT bags TUV Rheinland certification; arriving in Q3
Technology

POCO F3 GT bags TUV Rheinland certification; arriving in Q3

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 12:05 am
POCO F3 GT bags TUV Rheinland certification; arriving in Q3
POCO F3 GT has also been spotted on the FCC certification listing

POCO is gearing up to announce the F3 GT smartphone in India in the third quarter of 2021. In the latest development, the handset with model number M2012K10C/M2012K10I has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. The device is said to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which debuted in China in April.

In this article
Design and display

The handset will feature a 120Hz OLED panel

The POCO F3 GT will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality, pop-up gaming triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will have a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO F3 GT will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen in Q3 2021 (July to September). For reference, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) in China.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Signal isn't in compliance with IT Ministry rules, claim officials

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

OPPO A53 receives ColorOS 11 update in India

Technology

J&K to get statehood 'at right time,' says PM Modi

Politics

Watch 'Luca' this weekend, fall in love with some monsters

Entertainment

'Sisters on Track' review: Netflix documentary is inspiring and fun

Entertainment

Latest Technology News

Signal isn't in compliance with IT Ministry rules, claim officials

Technology

Realme X7 Max 5G Milky Way edition goes on sale

Technology

Vivo V21e 5G goes official in India at Rs. 25,000

Technology

'2G mukt India': Ambani's Jio announces "most affordable" 4G smartphone

Technology

Scientists develop 'universal' vaccine to tackle COVID-19, variants, other coronaviruses

Technology

Related News

POCO X3 GT bags FCC certification; global launch imminent

Technology

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Technology

POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

Technology

HONOR launches its latest MagicBook laptops in the global markets

Technology