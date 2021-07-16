POCO F3 GT to debut in India on July 23

Written by Surbhi Shah Last updated on Jul 16, 2021

POCO F3 GT will be launched in India on July 23

POCO is all set to launch the F3 GT smartphone in India on July 23, the company has announced. It is rumored to arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was introduced in China in April. So far, leaks and reports have confirmed that the handset will offer an AMOLED display, DC Dimming technology, and a Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The POCO F3 GT will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a glass back panel, an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will have a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver color variants.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Internals

The smartphone will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

The POCO F3 GT is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India. However, the official pricing details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 23. The device will be available via Flipkart.