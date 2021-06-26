Home / News / Technology News / POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Harshita Malik
Jun 26, 2021
POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
POCO F3 GT's BIS listing suggests imminent India launch

POCO is rumored to launch the F3 GT smartphone in India in Q3 2021. In the latest development, tipster the_tech_guy has spotted the handset on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site with model number M2104K10I. It's said to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was announced in China in April this year. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO F3 GT should feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it might pack a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It would also sport pop-up gaming trigger buttons.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT could offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it should have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The phone would be backed by a 5,065mAh battery

The POCO F3 GT would draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it shall boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of the POCO F3 GT is unknown. However, it is tipped to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers

